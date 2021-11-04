JoJo Siwa, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Appear On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Pre-Air Look)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who are making history as the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With The Stars,” make an in-studio appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

During the interview, Siwa talks about what it means to be considered a “gay icon.” She and Johnson Chmerkovskiy also discuss the genesis and impact of their historic “DWTS” partnership.

Not simply there to chat, the “DWTS” contestants also perform a ballroom number for the “Ellen” audience.

The full episode will air Thursday afternoon, but a sneak peek video is already available below. Photos from Thursday’s “Ellen” taping also follow: