The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Scores 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” retains its standing as a dominant #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Credited with ~19,467 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “STAY” secures a fifth week at #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 373, while keeping “STAY” more than 2000 spins ahead of the competition.
Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” again the #2 song, received ~17,277 spins (+81).
Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, and Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” registers another week at #4. Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” concurrently rises one spot to #5 on the new pop radio listing.
