The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Scores 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“STAY” stays atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in STAY | Video screen | Columbia

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” retains its standing as a dominant #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with ~19,467 spins during the September 26-October 2 tracking period, “STAY” secures a fifth week at #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 373, while keeping “STAY” more than 2000 spins ahead of the competition.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” again the #2 song, received ~17,277 spins (+81).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, and Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” registers another week at #4. Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” concurrently rises one spot to #5 on the new pop radio listing.

doja cated sheeranjack harlowJustin Bieberlil nas xolivia rodrigostayszathe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

