The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; New Post Malone, Billie Eilish Songs Also Make Top 5

“Stay” enjoyed a mammoth opening day on Spotfy.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” attracted substantial opening day attention on Spotify.

In addition to earning #4 on the daily Global chart for Friday, July 9, the new collaboration scored #1 on the US listing. “Stay” received 2,345,992 opening day streams in America.

Two other new releases also made the Top 5, with Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” taking #3 (with 1,695,072 streams) and Billie Eilish’s “NDA” earning #5 (with 1,167,545).

Holdover hits from Olivia Rodrigo (#2, “good 4 u,” 1,825,773) and Doja Cat (#4, “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA, 1,265,608) also appeared in Friday’s Top 5.

— BTS’ “Permission To Dance,” another high-profile entry, debuted at #6 on the US chart with 1,033,060 American streams. The song, as previously reported, was the top new entry globally.

