BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Earns #2 On Global Spotify Chart, Ranking As Friday’s Top New Entry

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” also enters Top 5.

BTS - Permission To Dance promotional photo | Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Of the numerous high-profile releases that entered the market Friday, BTS’ “Permission To Dance” posted the biggest global streaming total on Spotify.

According to the official Spotify Charts tracker, “Permission To Dance” received 7,339,385 streams on Friday. The impressive count ranked as the best for a new entry — and the #2 mark overall. Only Måneskin’s “Beggin’,” the subject of 7,979,485 worldwide spins, enjoyed a bigger day.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” also made Friday’s Top 5, earning #4 with 6,399,418 spins.

— “Permission To Dance” concurrently debuted at #6 on the US chart with 1,033,060 American streams on Friday. “Stay” scored #1 in America, courtesy of its 2,345,992 spins.

— “Permission To Dance” was released alongside “Butter” as part of a new CD single. “Butter” also had a big day, rising six spots to #6 on the Global Chart and fourteen places to #16 on the US listing.

