in Music News

Songs By Mimi Webb, NF, Coldplay, Major Lazer, Sia & Labrinth Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Good Without,” “JUST LIKE YOU,” “Higher Power,” and “Titans” are making moves just below the official chart.

Mimi Webb - Good Without Video screen | Epic Records

Mimi Webb’s “Good Without,” NF’s “Just Like You,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” and Major Lazer’s “Titans (featuring Sia & Labrinth)” continue to attract interest at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings this week.

Played 431 times during the May 9-15 tracking period (+244), “Good Without” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #56 last week.

Up sixteen places, “JUST LIKE YOU” grabs #45 on the strength of its 397 spins (+260).

A play count of 362 (+295) concurrently lifts “Higher Power” twenty-eight places to #47.

“Titans” concurrently rises four spots to #49, courtesy of its 340 tracking period plays (+108).

coldplagood withouthigher powerjust like youlabrinthmajor lazermimi webbnfsiatitans

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman’s “Friday,” Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” Officially Enter Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Chayce Beckham’s Original Single “23” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “American Idol” Performance