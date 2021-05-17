Songs By Mimi Webb, NF, Coldplay, Major Lazer, Sia & Labrinth Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Mimi Webb’s “Good Without,” NF’s “Just Like You,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” and Major Lazer’s “Titans (featuring Sia & Labrinth)” continue to attract interest at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings this week.

Played 431 times during the May 9-15 tracking period (+244), “Good Without” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #56 last week.

Up sixteen places, “JUST LIKE YOU” grabs #45 on the strength of its 397 spins (+260).

A play count of 362 (+295) concurrently lifts “Higher Power” twenty-eight places to #47.

“Titans” concurrently rises four spots to #49, courtesy of its 340 tracking period plays (+108).