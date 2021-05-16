in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Earns 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Shy Away” has spent two-thirds of its run at #1.

twenty one pilots - Shy Away video screen | Fueled By Ramen/WMG

Twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” unsurprisingly retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, bringing its reign to four weeks.

The format megahit received ~3,497 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period, marking a gain of 103 over last week’s figure. “Shy Away” has notably only been on the chart for six weeks, which means it has spent two-thirds of its entire run at #1.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” stays at #2 this week, while AJR’s “Way Less Sad” enjoys another week at #3. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” rises one place to #4, and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” slides one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

