Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Earns 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” unsurprisingly retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, bringing its reign to four weeks.

The format megahit received ~3,497 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period, marking a gain of 103 over last week’s figure. “Shy Away” has notably only been on the chart for six weeks, which means it has spent two-thirds of its entire run at #1.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” stays at #2 this week, while AJR’s “Way Less Sad” enjoys another week at #3. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” rises one place to #4, and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” slides one spot to #5.