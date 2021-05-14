First Look: “The Voice” Coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend Appear On May 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

As the current season of “The Voice” moves toward its conclusion, the coaches unite on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Indeed, Kelly welcomes her fellow coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend for an interview and some fun on the Monday, May 17 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode additionally includes a Kelly Clarkson cover of “What I Am,” as well as some other feature segments.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on the afternoon of May 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

To heighten anticipation for the episode, NBCUniversal shared photos from the taping. Those “first-look” shots follow: