in TV News

First Look: “The Voice” Coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend Appear On May 17 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Kelly Clarkson’s fellow “Voice” coaches join her on Monday’s show.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4170 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

As the current season of “The Voice” moves toward its conclusion, the coaches unite on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Indeed, Kelly welcomes her fellow coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend for an interview and some fun on the Monday, May 17 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode additionally includes a Kelly Clarkson cover of “What I Am,” as well as some other feature segments.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on the afternoon of May 17. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

To heighten anticipation for the episode, NBCUniversal shared photos from the taping. Those “first-look” shots follow:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4170 — Pictured: John Legend — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4170 — Pictured: Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4170 — Pictured: Nick Jonas — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4170 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4170 — Pictured: (l-r) Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4170 — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

blake sheltonjohn legendkelly clarksonnick jonasthe kelly clarkson showthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus Inks Deal With NBCUniversal To Potentially Launch New Shows, “Stand By You” Pride Special Confirmed As First Project

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Music Video Blasts Past 10 Million YouTube Views As Debut Warner Records Single Scores Buzz