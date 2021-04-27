Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” has been rapidly gaining airplay at pop radio, and all indications are that its climb will continue. The song just received another impressive wave of playlist adds.

Picked up by another 31 Mediabase-monitored stations, “You” celebrates a second week as the format’s most added song.

Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn),” which won support from 17 new stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

With 16 adds each, Sara Kays’ “Remember That Night” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” tie for third. Jackson Wang’s “LMLY” Lands in fifth with 13 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (11 adds, 8th-most), Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” (10 adds, 9th-most), and AJ Mitchell’s “STOP” (9 adds, 10th-most).