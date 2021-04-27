in Music News

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“You” wins more support at the pop radio format.

You single cover | Epic

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” has been rapidly gaining airplay at pop radio, and all indications are that its climb will continue. The song just received another impressive wave of playlist adds.

Picked up by another 31 Mediabase-monitored stations, “You” celebrates a second week as the format’s most added song.

Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn),” which won support from 17 new stations, takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

With 16 adds each, Sara Kays’ “Remember That Night” and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” tie for third. Jackson Wang’s “LMLY” Lands in fifth with 13 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (12 adds, 6th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (11 adds, 8th-most), Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” (10 adds, 9th-most), and AJ Mitchell’s “STOP” (9 adds, 10th-most).

jxdnla di dienessa barrettregardtate mcraetroye sivanyou

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die,” Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Added By New York’s Z100

CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” Earns Most Added Distinction At Alternative Radio