CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” Earns Most Added Distinction At Alternative Radio

CHVRCHES’ new single “He Said She Said” received an impressive showing of support at the alternative radio format this week.

Picked up by 14 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, “He Said She Said” earns the format’s most added honor.

With 9 adds each, The Black Keys’ “Crawling Kingsnake” and Dreamers & Big Boi’s “Palm Reader (featuring UPSAHL)” tie for second.

The Maine’s “Sticky” follows in fourth with 7 new adds, while an add count of 6 slots Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9” in fifth.

This week’s other alternative radio options: Almost Monday’s “Live Forever” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Half Alive’s “What’s Wrong” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” (5 adds, 6th-most, tie), and girl in red’s “Serotonin” (4 adds, 10th-most).

