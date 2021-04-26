in TV News

Girl In Red Confirmed For Performance On May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The buzzy artist will support her new album on “Fallon.”

Girl in Red - if i could make it go quiet cover | AWAL

Rising music star girl in red will release her eagerly anticipated album “if i could make it go quiet” on April 30. On the heels of the release, she will deliver a high-profile talk show performance.

According to official NBC listings, girl in red will perform on the May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Aidy Bryant.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Moneybagg Yo (April 26), Nicki Nicole with Lunay (April 27), Coi Leray (April 29), and Beach Bunny (April 30). Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:

Monday, April 26: Guests include Magic Johnson, Roger Daltrey and musical guest Moneybagg Yo. Show #1449

Tuesday, April 27: Guests include Michael Che, Kate Upton and musical guest Nicki Nicole with special guest Lunay. Show #1450

Wednesday, April 28: Guests include Luke Bryan, Brian Rega and Rupi Kaur. Show #1451

Thursday, April 29: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Nate Bargatze and musical guest Coi Leray. Show #1452

Friday, April 30: Guests include James Spader, Abbi Jacobson and musical guest Beach Bunny. Show #1453

Monday, May 3: Guests include Aidy Bryant and musical guest Girl in Red. Show #1454

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

