Girl In Red Confirmed For Performance On May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Rising music star girl in red will release her eagerly anticipated album “if i could make it go quiet” on April 30. On the heels of the release, she will deliver a high-profile talk show performance.
According to official NBC listings, girl in red will perform on the May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That night’s episode will also feature an interview with Aidy Bryant.
Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Moneybagg Yo (April 26), Nicki Nicole with Lunay (April 27), Coi Leray (April 29), and Beach Bunny (April 30). Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:
Monday, April 26: Guests include Magic Johnson, Roger Daltrey and musical guest Moneybagg Yo. Show #1449
Tuesday, April 27: Guests include Michael Che, Kate Upton and musical guest Nicki Nicole with special guest Lunay. Show #1450
Wednesday, April 28: Guests include Luke Bryan, Brian Rega and Rupi Kaur. Show #1451
Thursday, April 29: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Nate Bargatze and musical guest Coi Leray. Show #1452
Friday, April 30: Guests include James Spader, Abbi Jacobson and musical guest Beach Bunny. Show #1453
Monday, May 3: Guests include Aidy Bryant and musical guest Girl in Red. Show #1454
