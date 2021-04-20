Z100 Officially Adds GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” To Playlist

GIVĒON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” continues to win support at the pop radio format.

One of the newest supporters includes powerhouse pop station Z100, which added “Heartbreak Anniversary” to its playlist in conjunction with the April 20 Mediabase add board. As of press time, “Heartbreak Anniversary” marks the New York pop station’s only pickup for the week.

“Heartbreak Anniversary” currently holds a Top 40 position at pop radio; it is also receiving airplay at the rhythmic and urban formats.

GIVĒON, of course, is also charting prominently as part of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” (also featuring Daniel Caesar).

