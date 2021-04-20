in Music News

Z100 Officially Adds GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” To Playlist

“Heartbreak Anniversary” wins support from a major pop radio station.

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary video screen | Epic Records

GIVĒON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” continues to win support at the pop radio format.

One of the newest supporters includes powerhouse pop station Z100, which added “Heartbreak Anniversary” to its playlist in conjunction with the April 20 Mediabase add board. As of press time, “Heartbreak Anniversary” marks the New York pop station’s only pickup for the week.

“Heartbreak Anniversary” currently holds a Top 40 position at pop radio; it is also receiving airplay at the rhythmic and urban formats.

GIVĒON, of course, is also charting prominently as part of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” (also featuring Daniel Caesar).

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

giveonheartbreak anniversary

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

