Becky G & Natti Natasha’s “Sin Pijama” Earns 38x US Latin Platinum Certification, Signifying 2.28 Million Units

In April 2018, Becky G and Natti Natasha released their collaboration “Sin Pijama.” The song and its accompanying video proved immensely resonant, generating noteworthy chart achievements and big streaming numbers.

In April 2021, the song received a major certification upgrade in the United States.

“Sin Pijama” has officially attained 38x platinum status under the RIAA’s Latin Music Program. The award signifies 2.28 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

With adjusted weighting (60,000 units = platinum), the Latin Music Program honors music that is primarily in Spanish.

During its official run, “Sin Pijama” charted prominently in numerous international markets. It peaked at #70 on the US-based Billboard Hot 100.