Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“You” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” reached #1 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

A collaboration involving the artist takes first place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” that song, won support from 43 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with it’s official impact.

Picked up by another 35 stations, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” earns second place on the listing.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” follows in third with 32 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” in fourth. A new pickup for 21 stations, AJ Mitchell’s “STOP” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” (18 adds, 6th-most), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (15 adds, 7th-most), GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Sofia Carson’s “Fool’s Gold” (13 adds, 10th-most).

