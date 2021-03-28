Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” spends another week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,821 times during the March 21-27 tracking period, the multi-format hit scores a third consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count comes in 161 plays shy of last week’s mark, but it still keeps “Heat Waves” ahead of the competition.

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” which stays at #2, posted a tracking period play count of 2,569 (-31).

All Time Low’s enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” rises one spot to #3, as Cage The Elephant’s “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020” descends one place to #4.

Up one place, Kings Of Leon’s “The Bandit” reaches a new peak of #5.