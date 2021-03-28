in Music News

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Heat Waves” rules alternative for a third consecutive week.

Glass Animals by Pooneh Ghana | Press Photo courtesy of Republic Records

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” spends another week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,821 times during the March 21-27 tracking period, the multi-format hit scores a third consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count comes in 161 plays shy of last week’s mark, but it still keeps “Heat Waves” ahead of the competition.

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” which stays at #2, posted a tracking period play count of 2,569 (-31).

All Time Low’s enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” rises one spot to #3, as Cage The Elephant’s “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020” descends one place to #4.

Up one place, Kings Of Leon’s “The Bandit” reaches a new peak of #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

