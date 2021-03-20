SEVENTEEN Scheduled To Perform On April 1 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

After delivering recent performances on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” South Korean group SEVENTEEN is set to make another noteworthy US TV appearance.

According to new listings, the group will perform on the April 1 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Featuring guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the episode will also include interviews with Beth Behrs and Miles Brown.

Other upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performers include Meduza and Dermot Kennedy (March 22), Lake Street Dive (March 23), Joshua Bassett (March 24), Madison Beer (March 25), Fitz (March 30), and Kelly Rowland (interview and musical guest on March 31).

All “Ellen” listings are subject to change.