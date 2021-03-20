Justin Bieber Owns Entire Top 7 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With Songs From “Justice”

Justin Bieber’s new album “Justice” attracted considerable first-day interest on Spotify in the United States. Tracks from the album form the entire Top 7 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 19.

Credited with 2.181 million American streams, “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” earns #1 on the chart. “As I Am (featuring Khalid)” takes #2 with 1.728 million.

“Hold On” (#3), “Unstable (featuring The Kid LAROI)” (#4), “2 Much” (#5), “Deserve You” (#6), and “Off My Face” (#7) claim the chart’s next five positions.

Bieber also holds an additional Top 10 position, as earlier hit “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” improves to #9 in conjunction with the album release. Nothing from the album appears below #34 (“MLK Interlude”).

— “Justice” also makes its mark on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart, as “Peaches” and “Hold On” claim the top two worldwide positions. “As I Am” starts at #4 on the global listing, giving “Justice” a third Top 10 spot.

The album meanwhile claims three Top 10 positions on US Apple Music (with “Peaches” ranking highest at #2) and five Top 10 positions on Global Apple Music (with “Peaches” leading the way at #1).