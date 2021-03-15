in TV News

All Time Low Performs “Monsters” on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The band performs its multi-format hit “Monsters.”

All Time Low - Monsters on 3/15/21 Ellen | EllenTube/Warner Bros

Veteran band All Time Low is presently enjoying the success of its biggest hit yet.

“Monsters,” that song, enjoyed a lengthy reign at #1 on the alternative radio chart and also attracted interest at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

Monday, the band performs its massive hit on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Ellen” episode will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. “Ellen” is not, however, making interested fans wait until the formal broadcast to catch the performance. A full video of “Monsters” is already available:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Written by Brian Cantor

