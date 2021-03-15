All Time Low Performs “Monsters” on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Veteran band All Time Low is presently enjoying the success of its biggest hit yet.

“Monsters,” that song, enjoyed a lengthy reign at #1 on the alternative radio chart and also attracted interest at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

Monday, the band performs its massive hit on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Ellen” episode will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. “Ellen” is not, however, making interested fans wait until the formal broadcast to catch the performance. A full video of “Monsters” is already available: