“Everything I Wanted” Wins Grammy Award For Record Of The Year; Billie Eilish Praises Megan Thee Stallion

“everything i wanted” takes home the Record of the Year Grammy.

Billie Eilish performing with Finneas at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Billie Eilish, who swept last year’s “Big Four” Grammy Awards, took home another key prize at this year’s show.

The artist’s “everything i wanted” won the award for Record of the Year, which was positioned as the night’s highest honor. Eilish shares the honor with her brother and consistent collaborator FINNEAS.

Eilish’s speech was not, however, a conventional acceptance speech for the honor. The artist instead used her time to pay tribute to Megan Thee Stallion’s game-changing year, contending that said artist’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce)” deserved the award.

The Record of the Year reveal was the final moment of a show that lasted more than three-and-a-half-hours.

