ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER, Pt. 2” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

ATEEZ released “ZERO : FEVER, Pt. 2” early Monday morning. The new EP quickly soared to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

The album remains atop the listing as of press time at 10:40AM ET.

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which ruled the chart prior to the ATEEZ EP’s launch, is now #2 on the listing. Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” is #3 following the release of her documentary, while Architects’ new “For Those That Wish To Exist” is #4. Willie Nelson’s new “That’s Life” follows at #5.

— As the ATEEZ EP sits atop the album chart, title/focus track “Fireworks (I’m The One)” is faring well on the song sales chart. The 3:29 song is #27 on said listing.

