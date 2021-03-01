Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enjoys 7th Week As #1 Song In America; Chris Brown & Young Thug Top 3

This week’s Billboard Hot 100 features the same #1 song as the past six.

Indeed, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” secures a seventh week as the #1 song in America. The phenomenon remains a force in all three component categories, taking #1 for sales, #2 for radio, and #3 for streams.

“drivers license” becomes the seventh song to spend its first seven weeks at #1 on the chart.

Cardi B’s “Up” provides the closest competition this week, rising three places to re-peak at #2. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises five spots to a new high of #3, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” slides two places to #4. Down one place, The Weeknd’s enduring smash “Blinding Lights” takes #5 on this week’s chart.