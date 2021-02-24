Tigirlily’s “Somebody Does” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

After weeks of considerable anticipation, Tigirlily’s “Somebody Does” finally launched on digital music platforms late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

On the immediate heels of its release, the new single earned #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 2:35AM ET Wednesday morning.

“Somebody Does” seized the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which is now #2 on the chart.

Tigirlily is the latest country and/or Nashville-based musical act to turn social media resonance into commercial chart success. The sister duo is particularly popular on TikTok, boasting over 450,000 followers.

The duo is also cultivating strong support bases on Instagram (68K followers) and Twitter (36K).