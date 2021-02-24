in TV News

Colin Jost Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The actor talks about Scarlett Johansson, Regé-Jean Page’s “SNL” gig, “Tom & Jerry,” and more.

Colin Jost on 2/24/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

“Saturday Night Live” head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jost’s intervivew covers numerous topics, including his recent wedding to Scarlett Johansson, their fear over Michael Che’s wedding gift, and the “’90s TRL”-esque audience that attended this past weekend’s show with host Regé-Jean Page.

Jost additionally talks about his role in the “Tom & Jerry” film, which arrives later this week.

The episode will air later Wednesday, but videos from Jost’s appearance are already available to view.

