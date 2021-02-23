Nick Jonas Set For Interview, Rita Ora To Chat & Perform On March 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Three nights after hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live,” Nick Jonas will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Jonas will be the lead interview guest on the March 2 edition of its flagship late-night show. The artist will have plenty to discuss; in addition to his “SNL” gig, Jonas has his new single “Spaceman,” the new season of “The Voice,” and new movie “Chaos Walking” launching over the next two weeks.

The March 2 “Tonight Show” will also feature Rita Ora, who will appear for an interview and musical performance. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, February 23: Guests include Tom Holland, Andra Day and musical guest Andra Day. Show #1410A

Wednesday, February 24: Guests include Awkwafina, Ava DuVernay, Mary McCartney and musical guests Chole X Halle. Show #1411A

Thursday, February 25: Guests include Eddie Murphy, Eve Hewson and musical guest The Kid Laroi. Show #1412A

Friday, February 26: Guests include Queen Latifah, Paris Hilton and musical guest The Network. Show #1413A

Monday, March 1: Guests include John Legend, Jermaine Fowler and musical guest Arlo Parks. Show #1414A

Tuesday, March 2: Guests include Nick Jonas, Rita Ora and musical guest Rita Ora. Show #1415A