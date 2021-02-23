in Music News

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” Erupts As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The new AJR single received a massive showing of support at alternative.

AJR - Way Less Sad video screen | S-Curve

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” convincingly earns this week’s most added honor at alternative radio.

The new single landed at an impressive 47 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Released last week, “Way Less Sad” already holds a Top 25 position at the format. With so many supporters confirmed, it should have no trouble continuing its rapid ascent in the coming weeks.

Picked up by 14 stations, Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Lilhuddy’s “The Eulogy Of You And Me” follows in third place with 13 pickups, and an add count of 10 slots Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” in fourth.

A new playlist pickup for 8 stations, bbno$ & diamond pistols’ “help herself” lands in fifth place.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Manchester Orchestra’s “Bed Head” (6th-most, tie), Sir Chloe’s “Michelle” (6th-most, tie), Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy’s “You” (8th-most), Black Pumas’ “Colors” (9th-most, tie), Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” (9th-most, tie), The Strumbellas’ “Greatest Enemy” (9th-most, tie), and Lord Huron’s “Not Dead Yet” (9th-most, tie).

