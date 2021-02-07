in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer At Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“drivers license” continues to heat up.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoys another week of mammoth airplay gains at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats. It, in fact, repeats as the top airplay gainer at both formats.

“drivers license” received 12,551 pop radio spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period, which yields a one-place rise to #9 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 3,601. The figure easily ranks as the week’s top increase; Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” the next-greatest gainer, added 2,110 spins.

“drivers license” concurrently rises five spots to #15 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, courtesy of its 2,512 tracking period plays. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 888; Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” the #2 gainer, added 641 spins this week.

drivers licenseolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Ava Max, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Top 25; Jason Derulo & Adam Levine, The Kid LAROI Top 30