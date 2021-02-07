Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer At Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoys another week of mammoth airplay gains at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats. It, in fact, repeats as the top airplay gainer at both formats.
“drivers license” received 12,551 pop radio spins during the January 31-February 6 tracking period, which yields a one-place rise to #9 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 3,601. The figure easily ranks as the week’s top increase; Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” the next-greatest gainer, added 2,110 spins.
“drivers license” concurrently rises five spots to #15 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, courtesy of its 2,512 tracking period plays. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 888; Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine),” the #2 gainer, added 641 spins this week.
