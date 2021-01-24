Greta Van Fleet’s “My Way, Soon” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

After a lengthy reign, Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame” cedes its throne at active rock radio.
Up one place from last week, Greta Van Fleet’s “My Way, Soon” takes over as the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase active rock chart. “My Way, Soon” received ~1,754 spins during the January 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 190.
Played ~1,635 times during the tracking period (+109), Five Finger Death Punch’s “Living The Dream” earns #2 on this week’s chart.
“Shame Shame” slides to #3, and Royal Blood’s “Trouble’s Coming” ascends three places to #4. Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” concurrently ascends three spots to #5 on this week’s chart.
