First Look: Lili Reinhart Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Eight days before “Riverdale” returns for its new season, star Lili Reinhart makes an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actress appears for a remote interview on Tuesday’s edition of TV’s most-watched late-night talk show.

The episode also features a remote chat with James Comey.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Colbert” will begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Video highlights will be posted shortly after the official airing.

In advance of the airing, CBS shared screenshots of the night’s two interviews: