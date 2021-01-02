in TV News

“Cobra Kai” Earns #1 On US Netflix Streaming Chart Following Release Of Season 3

“Cobra Kai” soars to #1 on the US Netflix listing.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Poster | Netflix | Via @cobrakaiseries on Instagram

The release of season three unsurprisingly sent “Cobra Kai” soaring up the US Netflix streaming chart.

The series holds the #1 spot on Saturday’s chart, which accounts for streaming activity on Friday, January 1.

A YouTube original for its first two seasons, “Cobra Kai” moved to Netflix beginning with season three. The previous seasons moved to Netflix over the summer.

“Bridgerton,” one of December’s big launches, is #2 on the current US Netflix chart. “The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” sits at #3 following the release of its final episodes, while “Death To 2020” is #4. Film “We Can Be Heroes” holds at #5.

