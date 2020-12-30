“Queen’s Gambit” Star Anya Taylor-Joy Scheduled To Appear On January 5 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

To support Netflix’s smash hit series “The Queen’s Gambit,” star Anya Taylor-Joy made multiple television appearances in late 2020.
With buzz for the show still ample, the actress will also make an early 2021 television appearance.
According to CBS, she will appear on the January 5 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode will also feature a chat with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
Listings for upcoming “Late Show” broadcasts follow:
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Kate Winslet; Michael Eric Dyson (OAD: 12/2/20)
Thursday, Dec. 31
George Clooney (OAD: 12/18/20)
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen; Whoopi Goldberg, from the CBS All Access’ limited event series THE STAND (OAD: 12/15/20)
Monday, Jan. 4
Stacey Abrams; RuPaul Charles; musical performance by Maren Morris (n)
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Anya Taylor-Joy (n)
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Samantha Bee; Paul Mescal (n)
