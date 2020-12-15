Shawn Mendes’ “Teach Me How To Love” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Shawn Mendes’ “Teach Me How To Love” earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The song debuts at #6 on the chart, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Billboard Hot 100.

The debut coincides with the release of Mendes’ fourth studio album “Wonder.” Although it is not an official radio single in the vein of the title track or “Monster,” “Teach Me How To Love” received ample release week attention on the major streaming platforms.

As previously reported, the album itself arrives at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and 200 charts.