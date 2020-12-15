in Music News

Shawn Mendes’ “Teach Me How To Love” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

“Teach Me How To Love” starts at #6 on the chart.

Shawn Mendes - Wonder Cover | Island

Shawn Mendes’ “Teach Me How To Love” earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The song debuts at #6 on the chart, which ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Billboard Hot 100.

The debut coincides with the release of Mendes’ fourth studio album “Wonder.” Although it is not an official radio single in the vein of the title track or “Monster,” “Teach Me How To Love” received ample release week attention on the major streaming platforms.

As previously reported, the album itself arrives at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and 200 charts.

shawn mendesteach me how to love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Post Malone Added To December 16 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

Lily Rose’s “Villain” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart