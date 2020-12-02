in TV News

Meghan Trainor Scheduled For Interview, Performance With Earth, Wind & Fire On December 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature a chat with Jon Hamm.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 6, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The celebration tour for Meghan Trainor’s “A Very Trainor Christmas” will include an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Grammy winner will appear for an interview on the December 9 episode. According to NBC, Trainor will also perform with Earth, Wind & Fire. The two acts will presumably join forces for “Holidays,” their collaborative track on the aforementioned Christmas album.

Jon Hamm will also appear on the December 9 “Tonight Show” episode. Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, December 2: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Lisa Robinson and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Show 1366A

Thursday, December 3: Guests include Jason Bateman, Carrie Underwood and musical guest Carrie Underwood. Show 1367A

Friday, December 4: Guests include President Barack Obama, Sienna Miller and musical guest Liam Gallagher. Show 1368A

Monday, December 7: Guests include Dolly Parton, Andrew Rannells and musical guest José Feliciano. Show 1369A

Tuesday, December 8: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Finneas. Show 1370A

Wednesday, December 9: Guests include Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire. Show 1371A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

