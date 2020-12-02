Meghan Trainor Scheduled For Interview, Performance With Earth, Wind & Fire On December 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The celebration tour for Meghan Trainor’s “A Very Trainor Christmas” will include an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The Grammy winner will appear for an interview on the December 9 episode. According to NBC, Trainor will also perform with Earth, Wind & Fire. The two acts will presumably join forces for “Holidays,” their collaborative track on the aforementioned Christmas album.
Jon Hamm will also appear on the December 9 “Tonight Show” episode. Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, December 2: Guests include Jamie Dornan, Lisa Robinson and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Show 1366A
Thursday, December 3: Guests include Jason Bateman, Carrie Underwood and musical guest Carrie Underwood. Show 1367A
Friday, December 4: Guests include President Barack Obama, Sienna Miller and musical guest Liam Gallagher. Show 1368A
Monday, December 7: Guests include Dolly Parton, Andrew Rannells and musical guest José Feliciano. Show 1369A
Tuesday, December 8: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Finneas. Show 1370A
Wednesday, December 9: Guests include Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire. Show 1371A
