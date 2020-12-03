CJ’s “Whoopty” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic & Urban Radio Formats

As it continues to erupt on digital platforms, CJ’s “Whoopty” is accumulating interest at radio. The breakthrough single concurrently tops this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio add boards.

— “Whoopty” tops the rhythmic add board with pickups from 43 Mediabase-monitored stations.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” grabs second on the rhythmic add board with 38 playlist adds, and an add count of 9 slots Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” in third.

H.E.R.’s “Damage” follows in fourth place with 8 pickups, and Jack Harlow’s “Tyler Herro” takes fifth with 7 new adds.

— The CJ song meanwhile landed at a format-leading 44 Mediabase-monitored urban stations.

Lil Durk’s “Stay Down (featuring 6LACK & Young Thug)” earns the runner-up spot with 15 adds. With 10 adds each, 2 Chainz’s “Quarantine Thick (featuring Mulatto)” and DJ Chose’s “Thick (featuring Beatking)” tie for third.

Wheezy’s “Guillotine (featuring Future & Yo Gotti)” and Yella Beezy’s “On Fleek (featuring Gunna),” which each landed at 8 stations, tie for fifth place.