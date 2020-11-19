in TV News

Jerry Seinfeld Appearing, Bad Bunny Performing On November 26 Thanksgiving Edition Of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Seinfeld will be back for the Thanksgiving “Tonight Show” episode.

Jerry Seinfeld on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

In 2017 and 2018, comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld appeared on the Thanksgiving Night editions of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He will bring back that presumed tradition in 2020.

NBC just confirmed Seinfeld as the lead guest for the Thanksgiving Night episode on November 26, 2020. That night’s episode will also feature a performance by global music superstar Bad Bunny.

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follows:

Thursday, November 19: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding and musical guest Car Seat Headrest. Show 1358A

Friday, November 20: Guests include Leslie Mann, Colin Quinn and musical guest SAINt JHN. Show 1359A

Monday, November 23: Guests include Emma Stone, Ben Falcone and musical guest Josh Groban. Show 1360A

Tuesday, November 24: Guests include Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany and musical guest Internet Money Ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav. Show 1361A

Wednesday, November 25: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow pays tribute to Tom Petty. Show 1362A

Thursday, November 26: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1363A

