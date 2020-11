Jamie Dornan To Support “Wild Mountain Thyme” On December 1 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The new film “Wild Mountain Thyme” will formally launch on December 11, 2020. Ahead of the release, star Jamie Dornan will appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

Dornan is set to appear on the December 1 edition of the daytime talk show. As of press time, he is the only guest listed for that day’s broadcast. The episode will, however, also feature the latest installment of the show’s “Gift Guide on a Budget” feature.

Other upcoming “Live” guests are as follows: Chris Sullivan (November 20), musical guest Josh Groban (November 23), Hugh Grant (November 24), “Dancing With The Stars” winner and runner-up (November 24), Amy Adams (November 25), Michael Gelman (November 25), Rosie Perez (November 30), Riz Ahmed (December 2), Heather Graham (December 3), guest host Maria Menounos (December 3), Aaron Eckhart (December 4), musical guest John Rzeznik (December 4).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.