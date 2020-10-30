Why Don’t We Scheduled To Perform On November 6 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Taking this coming Tuesday off due to election coverage, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air a rare Friday original on November 6. That night’s broadcast will feature a performance by Why Don’t We.
In addition to the Why Don’t We musical moment, the episode will include a chat with actor Charlie Hunnam.
Other upcoming “Kimmel” musical guests include Giveon (November 2) and Jon Pardi (November 5). There will also be a high-profile Kanye West appearance on November 4.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, Nov. 2
John Lithgow (“Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age”) 2. Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”) 3. Musical Guest Giveon
Tuesday, Nov. 3 – preempted due to 2020 Election News Coverage
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Kanye West
Thursday, Nov. 5
David Duchovny (“The Craft: Legacy”) 2. The Bachelorette 3. Musical Guest Jon Pardi
Friday, Nov. 6
Charlie Hunnam (“Jungleland”) 2. Musical Guest Why Don’t We
