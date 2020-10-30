in TV News

Why Don’t We Scheduled To Perform On November 6 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The episode will also feature a chat with Charlie Hunnam.

Why Don't We by Zack Caspary, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records

Taking this coming Tuesday off due to election coverage, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air a rare Friday original on November 6. That night’s broadcast will feature a performance by Why Don’t We.

In addition to the Why Don’t We musical moment, the episode will include a chat with actor Charlie Hunnam.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” musical guests include Giveon (November 2) and Jon Pardi (November 5). There will also be a high-profile Kanye West appearance on November 4.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 2

John Lithgow (“Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age”) 2. Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”) 3. Musical Guest Giveon

Tuesday, Nov. 3 – preempted due to 2020 Election News Coverage

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Kanye West

Thursday, Nov. 5

David Duchovny (“The Craft: Legacy”) 2. The Bachelorette 3. Musical Guest Jon Pardi

Friday, Nov. 6

Charlie Hunnam (“Jungleland”) 2. Musical Guest Why Don’t We

abccharlie hunnamjimmy kimmel livewhy don't we

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Eric Church’s “Through My Ray-Bans,” Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Kanye West Confirmed For Appearance On November 4 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”