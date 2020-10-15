in Music News

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Approaching #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“I Hope” could reach #1 as soon as this week.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

Earlier this year, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” reached #1 at country radio.

In the very near future, the song could reach #1 at a second format.

Now promoted as a collaboration featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope” is approaching #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Credited with 3,290 spins during the first four days of the October 11-17 tracking period, “I Hope” is currently a close #2 on the building/real-time chart. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” narrowly leads the way with 3,325 spins.

The key, however, is that “I Hope” possesses a significant momentum advantage. Whereas “I Hope” is up 7% from the same time last week, “Blinding Lights” is down by about 0.4%. If the songs remain on those trajectories, “I Hope” will take over #1 before the chart goes final.

And even if “I Hope” settles for #2 this week, it would likely be the frontrunner for #1 on next week’s chart.

