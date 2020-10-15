AJR Scheduled To Perform On October 20 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Over the past few months, AJR’s “Bang!” has quietly developed into a major music industry force. The song reached the Top 5 at alternative radio and currently holds a Top 10 position at hot adult contemporary. It has also been a strong seller, carving out steady placement in the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart.

As their big hit continues to make waves, the trio will have a chance to attract even more fans. AJR will be performing on the October 20 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The performance will air as part of an episode that also features interviews with Ken Jeong and Jaylen Brown.

As of press time, AJR is the only musical act set to perform on “Ellen” in the next two weeks. That may change, however, as the show has been consistently announcing new additions to its upcoming lineups.