BTS’ “Dynamite” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart, Choreography Version Is Top New Entry On Videos Chart

Last week, BTS’ “Dynamite” returned to #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

This week, it keeps the throne. “Dynamite” received another 81.8 million total YouTube streams during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 11.3% but keeping “Dynamite” comfortably ahead of the pack.

Maluma’s “Hawái,” the #2 song, received 65.0 million views.

“Hawái” does, however, retain its #1 position on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The official video added another 32.7 million views to its total this week.

Granted, “Dynamite” makes an impact on that chart as well. The official video rises two places to #2 on that chart (with 29.5 million views), while the new choreography video debuts at #10 on the listing. Credited with 17.0 million views, the choreography clip is the top new entry on this week’s chart.