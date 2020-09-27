Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

A close race for #1 at hot adult contemporary radio ends in favor of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.”

The former pop radio chart-topper rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The song received 6,019 spins during the September 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 307.

The spin count, moreover, gives “Watermelon Sugar” a slight 23 spin lead over The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd’s smash, which had spent 17 weeks at #1, claims #2 on this week’s chart.

“Watermelon Sugar” follows “Adore You” in becoming Styles’ second consecutive song to reach #1 at both pop and Hot AC radio. “Adore You” is also the reigning #1 song at adult contemporary; “Watermelon Sugar” is currently #16 and rising at that format.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” slips one spot to #3 on the pop chart, while Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” holds at #4. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” stays at #5.