Songs By Ava Max, Zoe Wees, Tate McRae, Drake & Lil Durk Added By Z100 New York

Z100 New York, arguably the most important pop station in the United States, just made four additions to its playlist.

Reporting to the September 15 Mediabase add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station says it picked up Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Zoe Wees’ “Control,” Tate McRae’s “you broke me first,” and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk).”

“Kings & Queens” has caught fire in recent weeks – and is now trending Top 20 on the pop radio airplay chart. “Control” recently hit the Top 40 as a breakthrough effort for Wees, while “you broke me first” just entered the Top 50 amid strong performance on digital platforms. “Laugh Now Cry Later” recently earned a Top 30 position at pop radio.