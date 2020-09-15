in Music News

Songs By Ava Max, Zoe Wees, Tate McRae, Drake & Lil Durk Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station added “Kings & Queens,” “Control,” “you broke me first,” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Ava Max by Charlotte Rutherford, Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Z100 New York, arguably the most important pop station in the United States, just made four additions to its playlist.

Reporting to the September 15 Mediabase add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station says it picked up Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Zoe Wees’ “Control,” Tate McRae’s “you broke me first,” and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk).”

“Kings & Queens” has caught fire in recent weeks – and is now trending Top 20 on the pop radio airplay chart. “Control” recently hit the Top 40 as a breakthrough effort for Wees, while “you broke me first” just entered the Top 50 amid strong performance on digital platforms. “Laugh Now Cry Later” recently earned a Top 30 position at pop radio.

ava maxcontrolDrakekings & queenslaugh now cry laterlil durktate mcraeyou broke me firstzoe wees

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Andrew Jannakos’ “Gone Too Soon” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

SuperM Scheduled To Perform On September 23 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”