BTS Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Artists Chart As “Dynamite” Rules Music Videos, Songs Listings

“Dynamite” helps propel BTS to the top of the heap.

BTS - Dynamite Video Screen | Big Hit Entertainment

Following the release of record-breaking new single “Dynamite,” BTS reclaims #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

According to the platform, BTS amassed an impressive 498 million views during the August 21-27 tracking period. The impressive count tops that of #2 artist Alka Yagnik by a mammoth 150 million.

A significant percentage of the views came from “Dynamite.” The official music video amassed 220 million views, earning #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The B-Side video follows at #14 with 18.5 million.

“Dynamite” also takes #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, courtesy of its 287 million total streams.

The “Dynamite” music video broke a myriad of records, including largest music video premiere (with over 3 million peak concurrent views) and greatest opening day sum (101.1 million).

