Emmy Nominee Zendaya Set To Appear On August 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Fresh off her recent Emmy nomination, Zendaya will be appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
The “Euphoria” star will appear as an interview guest on the August 19 edition of the late-night talk show.
Ben Platt will guest host the episode, as the titular host remains on hiatus. MUNA and The Knocks will team for the night’s musical performance.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, Aug. 17 – GUEST HOST KERRY WASHINGTON
Reese Witherspoon
Tuesday, Aug. 18 – GUEST HOST KERRY WASHINGTON
Musical Guests Chloe x Halle
Wednesday, Aug. 19 – GUEST HOST BEN PLATT
Zendaya 2. Musical Guest MUNA and The Knocks
Thursday, Aug. 20 – GUEST HOST ANTHONY ANDERSON
TBD
Friday, Aug. 21
TBD
