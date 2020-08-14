in TV News

Emmy Nominee Zendaya Set To Appear On August 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Ben Platt will be guest-hosting the episode.

Zendaya in Euphoria \ Eddy Chen, HBO

Fresh off her recent Emmy nomination, Zendaya will be appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The “Euphoria” star will appear as an interview guest on the August 19 edition of the late-night talk show.

Ben Platt will guest host the episode, as the titular host remains on hiatus. MUNA and The Knocks will team for the night’s musical performance.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, Aug. 17 – GUEST HOST KERRY WASHINGTON

Reese Witherspoon

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – GUEST HOST KERRY WASHINGTON

Musical Guests Chloe x Halle

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – GUEST HOST BEN PLATT

Zendaya 2. Musical Guest MUNA and The Knocks

Thursday, Aug. 20 – GUEST HOST ANTHONY ANDERSON

TBD

Friday, Aug. 21

TBD

abcben plattjimmy kimmel livemunathe knockszendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kerry Washington To Chat With Reese Witherspoon, Welcome Chloe x Halle As “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest Host

BTS To Chat About “Dynamite,” VMAs Performance On August 21 Edition Of E!’s “Daily Pop”