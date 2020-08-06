in Music News

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Likely Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Before You Go” may overtake “Blinding Lights” on this week’s chart.

Lewis Capaldi - Before You Go video screen | Universal Music

After a twelve-week reign, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” may cede its throne at hot adult contemporary radio. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” looks set to take over the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“Before You Go” received 3,544 spins during the first four days of the August 2-8 tracking period. Up 3% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Before You Go” at #1 on the Mediabase building chart.

The Capaldi song does not have a huge lead over “Blinding Lights” (3,511 spins), but it does have a momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 3% from last week, “Blinding Lights” is down just over 2%. If both songs perform that way for the rest of the week, “Before You Go” will successfully claim the top spot.

before you goblinding lightslewis capaldithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tori Kelly Scheduled To Perform On August 13 “Late Late Show With James Corden”