Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Likely Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

After a twelve-week reign, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” may cede its throne at hot adult contemporary radio. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” looks set to take over the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“Before You Go” received 3,544 spins during the first four days of the August 2-8 tracking period. Up 3% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Before You Go” at #1 on the Mediabase building chart.

The Capaldi song does not have a huge lead over “Blinding Lights” (3,511 spins), but it does have a momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 3% from last week, “Blinding Lights” is down just over 2%. If both songs perform that way for the rest of the week, “Before You Go” will successfully claim the top spot.