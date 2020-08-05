in TV News

Tacoma FD Officially Renewed For Season 3 On TruTV

The comedy will receive another season.

TACOMA FD Graphic, courtesy of TruTV

Given its solid buzz and ratings performance, Tacoma FD has unsurprisingly been renewed for a third season.

Tru TV formally announced the renewal Wednesday, revealing that the new season will include thirteen episodes.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.”

“Tacoma FD” is currently eight episodes into its second season. The show’s live+same-day numbers are down slightly from the show’s first season average, but TruTV confirms a season-to-season growth in overall audience.

