Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You” Reaches #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Sales Chart

“Just About Over You” is making a major opening day impact.

Priscilla Block’s new “Just About Over You” is enjoying a colossal first day on the US iTunes store.

By mid-morning on Wednesday, the new release had entered the Top 5 on the all-genre song sales chart. By 1PM ET, it was #1 on the listing.

Indeed, “Just About Over You” is currently the store’s best-selling song. It seized the throne from A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hipa (featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO),” which had reached #1 earlier Wednesday.

That collaboration is now #2, ahead of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” at #3, Billie Eilish’s “my future” at #4, and Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” at #5.

