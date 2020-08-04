Trey Anastasio Scheduled To Perform On August 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Fresh off the release of his new solo project “Lonely Trip,” Phish’s Trey Anastasio will deliver a late-night television performance.
NBC confirms Anastasio for the August 11 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Orlando Bloom.
Other upcoming “Tonight Show” musical guests include Gracie Abrams (August 4), Black Pumas (August 5), Jaden (August 6), and Surfaces (August 10). Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin and musical guest Gracie Abrams. Show 1301A
Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. Show 1302A
Thursday, August 6: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Jaden Smith and musical guest Jaden. Show 1303A
Friday, August 7: TBD Repeat
Monday, August 10: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and musical guest Surfaces. Show 1304A
Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A
