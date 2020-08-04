in TV News

Trey Anastasio Scheduled To Perform On August 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Orlando Bloom.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1292A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on July 20, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Fresh off the release of his new solo project “Lonely Trip,” Phish’s Trey Anastasio will deliver a late-night television performance.

NBC confirms Anastasio for the August 11 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with Orlando Bloom.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” musical guests include Gracie Abrams (August 4), Black Pumas (August 5), Jaden (August 6), and Surfaces (August 10). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin and musical guest Gracie Abrams. Show 1301A

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. Show 1302A

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Jaden Smith and musical guest Jaden. Show 1303A

Friday, August 7: TBD Repeat

Monday, August 10: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and musical guest Surfaces. Show 1304A

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

