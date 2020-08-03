in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Cardigan” earns the most added honor at Hot AC radio.

Taylor Swift - Folklore Promo Image by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Last week’s second-most added song rises to first place on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

Picked up by another 31 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” comfortably ranks as the format’s most added song.

Dan + Shay’s new “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” which landed at 19 stations, takes second place on this week’s add board.

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” a playlist pickup for another 16 Hot AC stations, earns third place this week. Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” follows in fourth with 12 new adds, and an account of 8 slots James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart” in fifth.

