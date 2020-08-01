Nessa Barrett’s Debut Single “Pain” Scores Over 360K Opening Day Spotify Streams, 1 Million YouTube Video Views

Nessa Barrett’s debut single “Pain” predictably attracted interest on major digital platforms.

The track registered an impressive 361,067 global Spotify plays on Friday, July 31. The number does not earn “Pain” a spot on the overall Top 200 chart, but it does position “Pain” favorably among this week’s new releases.

The official video, meanwhile, had surpassed the 1 million YouTube view mark by the end of its first 24 hours (it premiered at 12PM ET on Friday). As of press time at 12:50PM ET Saturday, the video is #2 on YouTube’s trending chart with 1.3 million views — below only Billie Eilish’s “my future.”

Barrett co-wrote the emotional ballad with Leo Mellace and Nate Cyphert.