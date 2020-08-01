Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” Earns #1 On ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart; Every “Folklore” Track Debuts As Swift Sets Record

As “folklore” claims #1 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart, every song from the new Taylor Swift album makes the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Official mainstream single “cardigan” starts at #1 on the listing, dethroning Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s multi-week #1 “Savage Love.” That song falls to #2 this week.

Swift has additional representation in the Top 10, with “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” claiming #3, “the 1” earning #4, “the last great american dynasty” taking #7, and “my tears ricochet” earning #8.

The other “folklore” songs appear as follows:

13) august

14) mirrorball

16) seven

18) this is me trying

19) invisible string

21) illicit affairs

22) betty

25) mad woman

29) epiphany

33) peace

43) hoax

With 16 new arrivals, Swift sets a new record for most debuts on a single weekly ARIA Top 50 chart. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone previously shared the record with 13 each. Post and Michael Jackson still share the record for most songs on a single chart (17).

“cardigan” is Swift’s sixth #1 in the Land Down Under, following “Love Story,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“folklore” follows “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “reputation,” and “Lover” as Swift’s sixth #1 album in Australia.