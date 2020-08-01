in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” Earns #1 On ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart; Every “Folklore” Track Debuts As Swift Sets Record

Swift is responsible for 16 of the Top 50 songs in Australia.

Taylor Swift - Promo image by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

As “folklore” claims #1 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart, every song from the new Taylor Swift album makes the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Official mainstream single “cardigan” starts at #1 on the listing, dethroning Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s multi-week #1 “Savage Love.” That song falls to #2 this week.

Swift has additional representation in the Top 10, with “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” claiming #3, “the 1” earning #4, “the last great american dynasty” taking #7, and “my tears ricochet” earning #8.

The other “folklore” songs appear as follows:

13) august
14) mirrorball
16) seven
18) this is me trying
19) invisible string
21) illicit affairs
22) betty
25) mad woman
29) epiphany
33) peace
43) hoax

With 16 new arrivals, Swift sets a new record for most debuts on a single weekly ARIA Top 50 chart. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone previously shared the record with 13 each. Post and Michael Jackson still share the record for most songs on a single chart (17).

“cardigan” is Swift’s sixth #1 in the Land Down Under, following “Love Story,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“folklore” follows “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “reputation,” and “Lover” as Swift’s sixth #1 album in Australia.

cardiganfolkloreTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nessa Barrett’s Debut Single “Pain” Scores Over 360K Opening Day Spotify Streams, 1 Million YouTube Video Views

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Received Massive Opening Day Airplay At Country Radio