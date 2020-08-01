in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “My Future” Earns #1 On US & Global Spotify Charts, Makes Top 5 On Apple Music

“my future” lands at or near the top of the key streaming charts.

Billie Eilish - my future covert art | Darkroom/INterscope

Billie Eilish’s “my future” enjoyed a big opening Friday on the major streaming platforms.

The new single took #1 on the US and Global Spotify Charts for July 31. Its #1 position on the US chart came courtesy of its 2.094 million Friday streams in America. Its global figure clocked in at 5.184 million.

“my future” meanwhile earned #3 on Friday’s Global Apple Music chart and #5 on the US listing.

Friday marked the first full day of release for the song, which is also faring well at radio (it is already trending Top 40 at pop and alternative) and on the US iTunes store (it is #1 on the sales chart).

— Interest in “my future” also fueled interest in Eilish’s earlier releases. “everything i wanted,” “bad guy,” “when the party’s over,” and “lovely (with Khalid)” all rose on the Global and US Spotify charts Friday, while “ocean eyes” returned to the Top 200 on both listings. “No time to die” and “i love you” also returned to the Top 200 in the US.

